Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBKGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TBK. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $113.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

TBK stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.08. 142,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,354. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.47. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $60.02 and a 1-year high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBKGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.89. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 3,800 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.65 per share, with a total value of $245,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,691.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

