Triumph Capital Management Acquires 1,558 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Okta were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth $377,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth $308,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 85.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 52.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Stephens began coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.44.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $104.40 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $276.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.36. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. Okta’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $320,279.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,542 shares of company stock worth $1,328,627. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

