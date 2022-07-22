Triumph Capital Management Acquires 8,542 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Triumph Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,402,000 after purchasing an additional 632,062 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,561 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,401,000 after acquiring an additional 326,108 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,407,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,136,000 after acquiring an additional 312,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,888 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $141.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.78 and a 200 day moving average of $149.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

