Triumph Capital Management Buys 2,968 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 112.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,619 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $273.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $183.17 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.88.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,633 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

