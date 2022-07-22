Triumph Capital Management Buys 4,900 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Edison International were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 144.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $60.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.01%.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.