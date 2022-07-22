Triumph Capital Management Invests $1.91 Million in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for 0.8% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,980,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB stock opened at $125.10 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.21.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

