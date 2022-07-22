Triumph Capital Management Purchases Shares of 3,644 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Snowflake by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.27.
Snowflake Stock Up 0.5 %
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
