Triumph Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 103.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,822 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Triumph Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Triumph Capital Management owned about 0.13% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 86,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.56. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.