Triumph Capital Management Sells 3,316 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Triumph Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 6.5% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ opened at $307.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.35 and a 200-day moving average of $327.92. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

