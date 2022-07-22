Triumph Capital Management Sells 47,951 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Triumph Capital Management lowered its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,951 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CIBR opened at $43.65 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
