Triumph Capital Management Sells 47,951 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Triumph Capital Management lowered its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,951 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR opened at $43.65 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.