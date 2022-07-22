TRON (TRX) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0671 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $6.21 billion and $470.00 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000184 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002267 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,435,585,893 coins and its circulating supply is 92,435,591,802 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

