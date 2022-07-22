Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) is FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up about 1.5% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 771,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 115,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,125 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 57,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 565,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $48.31. 65,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,610,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

