Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $48.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.70.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TFC. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

