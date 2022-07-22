Truist Financial Cuts New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $80.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NEWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.55.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic Stock Up 1.6 %

NEWR stock opened at $62.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. New Relic has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.04. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 74.08% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $205.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.92 million. Analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,463,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,927,258.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,463,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,927,258.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $173,406.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,430.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,847 shares of company stock worth $5,426,101. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in New Relic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,153,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,637,000 after buying an additional 456,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in New Relic by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,504,000 after purchasing an additional 127,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in New Relic by 2,123.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,798 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.