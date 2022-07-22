Truist Financial Lowers Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Price Target to $63.00

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

DCO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ducommun from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Ducommun Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DCO stock opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.26. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $163.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.85 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 21.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ducommun will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,285.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,285.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $288,437.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Ducommun by 309.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ducommun by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ducommun

(Get Rating)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading

