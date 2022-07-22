Truvestments Capital LLC Has $330,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Union Pacific Price Performance
Shares of UNP stock opened at $211.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.33 and its 200-day moving average is $236.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94.
Union Pacific Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.18.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Union Pacific (UNP)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.