Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 1,644 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,680 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,857,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,901,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,678 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.5 %

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

BMY opened at $72.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $154.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

