Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Cowen

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Cowen from $250.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.54% from the stock’s current price.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $220.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Down 2.6 %

TWLO stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.07. 19,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. Twilio has a 1-year low of $77.14 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.93. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,416,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at $7,416,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynch Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 18.4% during the second quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 201,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.