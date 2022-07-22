Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 366,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,086,290. Twitter has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Argus lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 569,152 shares of company stock valued at $21,737,324. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,188,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028,406 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,965,782 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $656,406,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $8,351,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 1,255.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 197,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 183,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 947,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,639,000 after purchasing an additional 172,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

