Tycoon 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $99,279.00 (TYC)

Tycoon (TYC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Tycoon has a market cap of $799,826.22 and approximately $99,279.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tycoon has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Tycoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,575.82 or 1.00060996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Tycoon Profile

Tycoon (TYC) is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon.

Buying and Selling Tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

