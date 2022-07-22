Ubex Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last Week (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, Ubex has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a market cap of $160,323.46 and approximately $29.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008267 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00205185 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000294 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

