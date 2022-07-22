UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,345.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 6.3 %

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,240.29 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,082.78 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,201.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1,329.48.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The company had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total value of $380,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

