UBS Group Raises Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $52.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on C. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cfra reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.3 %

C stock opened at $52.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.05. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after buying an additional 5,368,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after buying an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $282,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

