UBS Group Raises YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $53.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.19.

Shares of YETI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.62. The stock had a trading volume of 846,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,917. YETI has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $55.35.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $293.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in YETI by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in YETI by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

