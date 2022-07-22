UBS Group Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.40) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BC8. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($60.61) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($58.59) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($65.66) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($53.54) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($63.64) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Bechtle alerts:

Bechtle Price Performance

Shares of Bechtle stock opened at €39.02 ($39.41) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €35.57 ($35.93) and a fifty-two week high of €69.56 ($70.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €45.43. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 19.96.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.