UBS Group Reiterates GBX 490 Price Target for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

UBS Group set a GBX 490 ($5.86) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BP.B. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.38) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 610 ($7.29) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 472 ($5.64) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.46) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 420 ($5.02) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Price Performance

Shares of BP.B stock opened at GBX 170.50 ($2.04) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 174.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 175.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 167.56 ($2.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 197 ($2.36). The company has a market capitalization of £34.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.38.

About BP plc 9% Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

