Umbrella Network Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $419,496.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001726 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

