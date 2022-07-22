Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Umpqua Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of UMPQ traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 162,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Umpqua Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Umpqua

UMPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Umpqua from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

In other news, Director Luis Machuca acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,714.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Luis Machuca bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,714.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Umpqua

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

