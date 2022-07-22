Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Price Up 39.8% Over Last Week (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market capitalization of $6.44 million and $45,459.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016289 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001828 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00032212 BTC.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading
