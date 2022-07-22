UniLend Market Capitalization Reaches $6.81 Million (UFT)

UniLend (UFT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. UniLend has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $1.74 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000930 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,556.60 or 0.99855274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject.

Buying and Selling UniLend

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.