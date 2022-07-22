UniMex Network (UMX) Trading Up 61.7% Over Last Week

UniMex Network (UMX) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 61.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $431,875.59 and $692.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015826 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00032763 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,368,195 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

According to CryptoCompare, "UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. "

