Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,631 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $17,152,000. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 14,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 68,898 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 14,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.18.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $211.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.33 and its 200 day moving average is $236.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

