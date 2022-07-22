Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $232.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.73.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $211.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.89. The company has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,804 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.