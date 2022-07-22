Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Cut to $252.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $252.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UNP. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.30.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,612,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,168. The stock has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

