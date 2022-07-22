United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.91) EPS.

United Airlines Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $37.44 on Friday. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.69 per share, with a total value of $1,884,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,768 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in United Airlines by 403.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after buying an additional 994,335 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after buying an additional 700,850 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. BNP Paribas downgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.