United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of United Fire Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

United Fire Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $821.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.04. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43.

United Fire Group Increases Dividend

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $245.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.30 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Fire Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from United Fire Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Fire Group

In related news, CFO Eric J. Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James Noyce sold 2,145 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $65,250.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,782.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Martin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Fire Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,071,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the second quarter worth about $208,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 134,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Further Reading

