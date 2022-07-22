United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 3.2% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.17. The company had a trading volume of 26,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,831. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $163.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.12.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

