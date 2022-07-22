Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Shares Gap Down to $57.02

Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.02, but opened at $54.56. Unitil shares last traded at $53.73, with a volume of 756 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTL. StockNews.com cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America cut Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday.

Unitil Trading Down 5.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $863.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unitil

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

