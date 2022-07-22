UnMarshal Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (MARSH)

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for $0.0802 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. UnMarshal has a market cap of $568,797.38 and approximately $694,566.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.30 or 0.00428281 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015572 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001749 BTC.
- Orbler (ORBR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00158057 BTC.
UnMarshal Profile
UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal.
UnMarshal Coin Trading
