Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Barclays

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UPST. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Upstart from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.69.
Upstart Stock Down 0.8 %
UPST stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.98. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49.
Insider Activity
In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,550 shares of company stock worth $5,861,619 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Upstart by 542.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
