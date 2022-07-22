Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Barclays

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UPST. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Upstart from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.69.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Stock Down 0.8 %

UPST stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.98. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49.

Insider Activity

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,550 shares of company stock worth $5,861,619 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Upstart by 542.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.