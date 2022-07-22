V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $35.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VFC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on V.F. to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.47.

VFC stock opened at $47.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in V.F. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $1,816,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

