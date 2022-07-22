Vale (NYSE:VALE) Trading Up 2.9%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.01 and last traded at $12.87. Approximately 1,020,942 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 32,394,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VALE. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. The company had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 12.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Vale by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.