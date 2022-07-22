Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.60-$14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion. Valmont Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.60-$14.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VMI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.66. 411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,919. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.08. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $277.00.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMI. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $294.80.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $576,676.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,800.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $4,363,601.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total transaction of $576,676.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,800.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,048 shares of company stock worth $6,773,447. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at $437,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

