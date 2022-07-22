Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,524 Shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 88,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 65,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,216,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,052,000 after purchasing an additional 85,386 shares during the last quarter.

Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IBD traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 60,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,275. Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $27.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24.

