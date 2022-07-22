Values First Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLL. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 214,900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 69,837 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,581 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLL. StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,673. The company has a market capitalization of $587.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.67 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

