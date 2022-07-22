Values First Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DLocal were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLocal Stock Performance

DLO stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,709. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion and a PE ratio of 95.68. DLocal Limited has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). DLocal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLO. Piper Sandler began coverage on DLocal in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

About DLocal

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.