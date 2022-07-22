Values First Advisors Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial makes up approximately 1.1% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,193. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.98 and a 200 day moving average of $124.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $108.65 and a 1-year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

