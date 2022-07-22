Values First Advisors Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Values First Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for approximately 1.6% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $2.89 on Friday, hitting $175.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.52 and a 200 day moving average of $195.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.85 and a twelve month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.90%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

