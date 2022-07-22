Values First Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in ASML by 44.2% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $544.35. The company had a trading volume of 24,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,066. The company has a market capitalization of $223.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $509.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.63. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $4.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($479.80) to €525.00 ($530.30) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($774.75) to €630.00 ($636.36) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($969.70) to €920.00 ($929.29) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

