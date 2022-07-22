Values First Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,196,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,331,445,000 after purchasing an additional 403,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,804,869,000 after purchasing an additional 452,955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 225,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $806,183,000 after purchasing an additional 150,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $775,327,000 after buying an additional 1,269,115 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.42.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APTV stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,048. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $180.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.59.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

